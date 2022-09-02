Spectrum Networks To Launch News Quiz Show for High School Students
‘Spectrum News Challenge’ looks to boost new literacy
Charter Communications’s Spectrum Networks is launching a quiz show aimed at encouraging news literacy among high-school students.
Spectrum News Challenge will have its debut September 7, hosted by Spectrum News 1 Southern California anchor Amrit Singh.
Each Wednesday, two teams from high schools in different states in the Spectrum footprint will compete for a $1,500 prize. They will be asked questions about local and national news, history, politics, civics and government. The questions will come in four rounds, with the fourth-round question coming from well-known newsmakers including Dr. Bernice King, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Jamie Lee Curtis and football coach Sean McVay.
“Journalism is critical to sustaining a healthy democracy — that’s why it’s so important for the next generation to be well-informed about the news and events that have shaped our world,” Spectrum Networks VP, news and content Cater Lee said. “Through the Spectrum News Challenge, we aim to test students’ knowledge so they — and our viewers — will be even more empowered, engaged and active citizens.” ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
