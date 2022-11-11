Special Guest Joins ‘Bering Sea Gold’ For New Season

Bering Sea Gold is back on Discovery Channel Tuesday, December 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The show looks at the battle for gold in the waters off Nome, Alaska. Jane Kilcher from Alaska: The Last Frontier joins the show this season.

“In the depths of the unpredictable Bering Sea, miners are willing to risk it all for the chance to (literally) strike gold,” goes the description. “And even with the best-laid plans, mother nature has the final say for these seasoned miners and average joes alike who are on the hunt for the biggest money-making claims they can dig up from the bottom of the sea. But this summer will be the most explosive Nome, Alaska has ever seen as a longstanding feud reignites and unexpected newcomers enter the fray to make their mark.”

The Eroica dredge captain, Emily Riedel brings Jane Kilcher on board. It is Kilcher’s first time in Nome. Alaska: The Last Frontier is about the homesteading Kilcher family getting through remote Alaska’s harsh climate out in the wild.

The season also sees the rivalry between Shawn “Mr. Gold” Pomrenke and Reaper Nation caption Kris Kelly come to a head. With his massive new excavator dredge known as The Mistress, Kelley encroaches on Pomrenke’s mining grounds. Discovery promises “an unforgettable knock-down-drag-out showdown at the dock.”

Later in the season, Vernon Adkison risks a search and rescue mission after a late-season storm sends the miners to the safety of the harbor. Adkison battles the sea in his Gold Ship dredge to search for a lost miner.

Viewers can stream past seasons of Bering Sea Gold on Discovery Plus.

Fremantle’s Original Productions produces the show. ■