Special Episode of ‘Mythic Quest’ To Stream Starting April 16

A bonus episode of the comedy series Mythic Quest will drop on April 16, a couple of weeks before the start of its second season.

In the episode, entitled Everlight, the show’s team of video game makers--led by series co-creator, executive producer and star Rob McElhenney--return to work as the pandemic appears to wind down.

The cast is joined by special guest star Sir Anthony Hopkins, who lends is distinctive voice to the episode.

"Everlight is a special episode that addresses the practical and emotional difficulties of returning to normalcy,” said McElhenney. "It's full of hope and joy and optimism for a bright future. Ahead of our upcoming second season, we felt it was the perfect way (and the perfect time) to invite the audience back into the world of Mythic Quest."

In season two, nearly all of the characters are back in the office, working to expand the game.

Created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, Mythic Quest is executive produced by McElhenney and Day under their RCG banner, Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts, and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film and Television. David Hornsby and Megan Ganz also executive produce.

The series is produced for Apple TV Plus by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft.