‘South Park’ Video Game ‘Snow Day! Released

While the trend has been TV series inspired by video games, South Park takes things in the opposite direction with the release of the game South Park: Snow Day! The game sees the player as the New Kid, battling their way through snow-piled South Park in a quest to save the town, along with Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny, and some unique weaponry.

It is available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation5, Xbox Series S|X and PC.

The game description says, “Play with up to three friends, use matchmaking, or solo the game with ally bots and battle through the snow-piled town of South Park. Engage in frenetic, action-packed combat against warring factions in an all-new story where you make the rules. Equip unique weapons and deploy devastating, upgradable special abilities on a new adventure to save the world and enjoy a day without school.”

Snow Day!’s trailer is here. It was developed by Question and is published by THQ Nordic GmbH in cooperation with South Park Digital Studios. It offers cooperative gameplay, the first South Park game to do so.

Other South Park games include South Park: The Fractured But Whole, South Park: Phone Destroyer and South Park: The Stick of Truth.

Recent TV series inspired by video games include The Last of Us, Twisted Metal and Halo.

South Park has had 26 seasons on Comedy Central, with a range of specials on Paramount Plus. South Park has been renewed through 2027, which will see it amass 30 seasons.

Matt Stone and Trey Parker created the show.