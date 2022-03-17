‘South Park’ Plans Concert Marking 25th Anniversary
Paramount’s Comedy Central said that South Park will celebrate its 25th anniversary this summer with a concert at the Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Colorado featuring Primus and Ween, along with series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.
“We’re so excited to go home and play at Red Rocks, a place that’s been known for hosting the most legendary Artists and Musicians. Until now,” said Stone and Parker
Parker and Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the creative director of South Park Digital Studios.
Paramount’s MTV Entertainment Studios' recently reached a long-term deal that will keep South Park on Comedy Central through 2027, when the series will mark Season 30. In addition to the series extension, the new deal includes 14 South Park original made-for-streaming events exclusively for Paramount Plus, including last year's South Park Post Covid and Return of Covid. ■
