‘South Florida Live’ Debuts on WTVJ Miami June 19

South Florida Live will premiere on WTVJ Miami June 19, and Kristin Sanchez, morning traffic anchor and reporter, will leave her current role to host the lifestyle show. South Florida Live will celebrate Miami’s must-see destinations, “hidden gems and best kept secrets,” the station said. It will air weekdays at 12:30.

Part of NBCUniversal Local, WTVJ is known as NBC6.

"For the past five years, viewers have kicked off their mornings with Kristin. In her new role, she will take viewers on a guided tour showcasing our region and what makes it unique,” Sara Ahmad-Visomirski, VP, creative services for WTVJ-WSCV, said. “South Florida Live will be our daily connection for everything South Florida, and we cannot wait for our viewers to tune in.”

The show will offer arts, music, restaurants, beaches and other aspects of life in and around Miami. South Florida Live will also provide local insertion opportunities for advertisers.

Sanchez joined NBC6 in 2018 as traffic anchor and reporter for NBC6 News Today at 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.

“I’m so excited to show off South Florida and give a behind-the-scenes look at what makes our home so unique,” Sanchez said. “If you’re looking for fun things to do with the kids, romantic date night ideas, local entertainment news or how to have the most amazing staycation right in our own backyard, South Florida Live will be your one-stop shop. I cannot wait to take you with me on this fun ride!”

Viewers will be able to watch South Florida Live on-air, on the station’s digital and mobile platforms and on its streaming channel “NBC South Florida News.”

Miami-Fort Lauderdale is DMA No. 18.