WSCV Miami GM Carballo Gets Oversight of WTVJ

Jorge Carballo, president and general manager of NBCUniversal’s WSCV Miami, takes on oversight of sister station WTVJ starting Jan. 1. WSCV is a Telemundo station and WTVJ is aligned with NBC. Carballo will report to Valari Staab, president, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations.

Carballo succeeds Larry Olevitch, who is retiring, atop WTVJ.

“Jorge is one of the most dedicated local broadcasters that I know. He believes in the power that local news can have on our communities and empowers the WSCV team to be relentless in their pursuit of journalistic excellence to help make a difference in our viewers’ lives,” said Staab. “As GM, he’s helped Telemundo 51 achieve unprecedented ratings milestones resulting in WSCV becoming one of the strongest stations in the country – in any language. I look forward to seeing what both teams will achieve together as this new era in South Florida broadcasting begins with Jorge at the helm of our Miami stations.”

Carballo has spent 26 years at WSCV in both sales and management.

“It is an honor and a privilege to lead two great stations,” said Carballo. “The NBC 6 team is strong and its news brand is well respected. Together, both stations will be stronger.”