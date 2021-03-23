‘Snowfall’ Gets Season Five on FX

FX has renewed the John Singleton drama Snowfall for season five. Season four began Feb. 24.

Singleton, who died in 2019, created Snowfall with Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, who is showrunner.

Season four, set in 1985 in South Central, is averaging 5.1 million total viewers across all platforms, according to FX, which noted a 41% increase. Episodes are available on Hulu the day after they premiere.

“Snowfall has come into its own as one of the best dramas on TV. Its quality and audience growth is a remarkable achievement for a show in its fourth season,” said Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment. “This series owes its excellence to the amazing team behind Snowfall, its co-creator John Singleton and co-creator/showrunner Dave Andron and executive producers Walter Mosley, Leonard Chang and Tommy Schlamme. Damson Idris and our entire cast continue to deliver outstanding performances every episode.”

Idris plays Franklin. Amin Joseph, Angela Louis and Carter Hudson are also in the cast.

Michael London, Trevor Engelson and Julie DeJoie executive produce as well. Snowfall is produced by FX Productions.