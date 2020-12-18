Season Four of ‘Snowfall’ on FX Feb. 24

Drama Snowfall, about the rise of crack cocaine in ‘80s America, premieres season four on FX Feb. 24. There are 10 episodes. Two debut on premiere day.

Episodes shift to Hulu the day after they air on FX.

“Business is booming in season four of Snowfall. It’s January 1, 1985. Ronald Reagan has won his re-election campaign proclaiming it is ‘morning again in America,’ but in South Central, Los Angeles, it feels more like the sun is getting low,” said FX. “The demand for crack cocaine is high, and while our crew of dealers led by Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) are benefitting greatly from the rising tide of addiction, they are also starting to become aware of the damage the drug is doing to the people and to the place they love. With the entire nation taking note, the LAPD is diverting serious money and resources to the ‘war on drugs.’ Politicians’ phones are ringing. Powerful people are concerned, from the hallways of the White House to those of CIA headquarters, where there are whispers that one of their own may be involved in this burgeoning epidemic.”

Created by John Singleton & Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, Snowfall is executive produced by Singleton, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Amadio, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Leonard Chang, Walter Mosley and Julie DeJoie. Andron is showrunner.

FX will premiere Hip Hop Uncovered Feb. 12. There are six episodes and FX will air two per week.

Hip Hop Uncovered comes from Malcolm Spellman and is “an examination of a dying breed of power brokers who operate from the shadows of hip hop,” according to FX. Rashidi Natara Harper directs.