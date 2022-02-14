Snoop Dogg, Kelly Clarkson Host ‘American Song Contest’

Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson have been named hosts of American Song Contest on NBC. The show begins March 21. From the producers of Eurovision Song Contest and The Voice, American Song Contest will feature live musical performances representing all 50 states, Washington, D.C. and five U.S. territories. One entrant will win.

(Image credit: NBC)

“I am honored to host American Song Contest alongside my lil sis Kelly Clarkson, aka Miss Texas,” said Snoop Dogg.

Rapper Snoop hosted the Puppy Bowl February 13 with Martha Stewart on Animal Planet and Discovery Plus, and was in the halftime show of the Super Bowl. He was a judge on season one of Go-Big Show on TBS.

“I have been a fan and love the concept of Eurovision and am thrilled to bring the musical phenomenon to America,” said Clarkson. “I’m so excited to work with Snoop and can’t wait to see every state and territory represented by artists singing their own songs.”

Clarkson hosts an eponymous daytime show and is a coach on The Voice. ■