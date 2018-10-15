SMI Makes Nielsen Deal to Bolster Ad Spending Data

Standard Media Index said it has made a deal with Nielsen and will use Nielsen data to improve its AccuTV service, which reports on advertising spending and trends.

SMI gets its ad spending data from the invoicing systems of five of the seven major media holding companies plus many leading independents. That gives it a view of 70% of the national TV market and 60% of all premium digital inventory.

SMI models the remaining 30% of the TV market and starting Oct. 23, it will use Nielsen’s Ad Intel occurrence level data to made its model more accurate.

Using the Nielsen data will enable SMI to measure 130 channels, two-thirds more than it had been reporting on. It will also allow for deeper insights around new and emerging ad types, SMI said.

“SMI’s AccuTV has already been delivering 95%-plus accuracy against the networks internal revenue numbers. This enhancement will only improve this accuracy and provide near full market coverage. Senior network executives are excited about the different data applications our enhanced insights will be able to fuel,” said James Fennessy, CEO of SMI. “Our agency partners are also thrilled about our expanded coverage which will help them better size the market, optimize delivery, and help gauge sales gaps more accurately.”

The updated SMI AccuTV will be available on Oct. 23. The entire AccuTV dataset, going back to 2014, will be updated to reflect the changes and to keep all data aligned for accurate YOY comparisons.

“We’re thrilled to work with SMI and help power their client and agency initiatives,” said Kelly Abcarian, senior VP, product leadership, at Nielsen. “By fostering this relationship, SMI will now be one of the most comprehensive and complete sources of advertising intelligence available in the market and will be able to unlock the power of these insights across the broad media landscape in an accurate and unprecedented fashion as a way to drive client value.”