Sling TV Adds RetroCrush FAST Channel From Cinedigm

Some of the anime content coming to Sling TV on RetroCrush.

Cinedigm said its RetroCrush free ad-supported streaming TV channel has been added to the lineup of Dish Network’s virtual multichannel video programming distributor Sling TV.

Sling TV now carries 14 of Cinedigm’s streaming channels.

Also: Words of Wisdom From Cinedigm's Chris McGurk (Bloom)

“The expansion of our partnership with Sling TV embraces Cinedigm’s mission to bring its channels to the widest enthusiast audiences possible,” John Stack, senior director of Cinedigm business development, said. “In turn, Sling will provide the opportunity for a passionate fan base to immerse itself in best-in-breed classic anime content it won’t find elsewhere with the addition of RetroCrush.”

RetroCrush is dedicated to the Golden Age of anime. The RetroCrush line-up currently includes more than 100 series and 40 features.

The other Cinedigm channels on Sling TV are Bloody Disgusting, The Bob Ross Channel, Comedy Dynamics, Real Madrid TV, Dove Channel, CONtv, Docurama, The Only Way Is Essex, MyTime TV, The Elvis Presley Channel, So … Real, Film Detective and Lonestar. ■