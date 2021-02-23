DMR Launching RetroCrush Block on Pluto TV Anime All Day Channel

'Cyborg 009' is one of the titles to be featured on the RetroCrush block on Pluto TV

Digital Media Rights said it made a deal with Pluto TV to launch a RetroCrush-branded block of programming on Pluto TV’s Anime All Day channel.

The block will start streaming on March 4 at 8 p.m. ET and will feature anime television series from the 70s, 80s and 90s on the free, ad supported service.

DMR launched RetroCrush as a digital channel devoted to classic anime in March 2020.

“DMR’s goal for RetroCrush from day one has been to utilize our vast library to provide anime fans with the world’s best series and films. We have done so by launching RetroCrush first as a social media channel, then a standalone OTT service, and then a free ad supported linear channel,” said John Stack, DMR director, digital distribution and content strategy. “Now, and in that same spirit, we’re showing our flexibility as an independent media company to be able to offer Pluto TV an engaging block of classic anime programming to its expanding audience.”

The RetroCrush programming block will appear Thursday and Sunday nights.

Titles include Cyborg 009: The Cyborg Soldier, GoShogun: The Time Étranger, Saint Seiya: Evil Goddess Eris, Saint Seiya: Legend of Crimson Youth,Saint Seiya: The Heated Battle of the Gods, Saint Seiya: Warriors of the Final Holy Battle, GoShogun, Dragon Half, Yamibo: Darkness, The Hat and the Travelers of the Books,Ramen Fighter Miki, Love Hina Again and Honey and Clover.