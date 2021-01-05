Dr. Oz Gets Streaming Channel on Pluto TV

The Dr. Oz channel on Pluto TV will feature 100 episodes of the series

Pluto TV is launching a new Dr. Oz channel that will become the exclusive streaming home of The Dr. Oz Show.

The new channel will feature 100 episodes of the series, with 30 new episodes being rotated into the channel month.

“The Dr. Oz Show has been delivering informative content on health and wellness to millions of Americans and established a commitment to keeping America healthy,” said Amy Kuessner, senior VP, content strategy & global partnerships at Pluto TV, owned by ViacomCBS. “By bringing the series to Pluto TV, we are excited to help viewers rediscover past episodes of this iconic show and benefit from the expertise and wisdom they impart which are still relevant and applicable today.”

The Dr. Oz Show is currently in its twelfth season and is produced by Zoco Productions and distributed by Sony Picture Television. It has been renewed for two more seasons.

“We’re excited to be working with our partners at Pluto TV and introducing viewers to a dedicated channel that makes Dr. Oz’s expertise in health and wellness available 24/7,” said Flory Bramnick executive VP, North America Distribution, Sony Pictures Television.

The Dr. Oz Show is executive produced by Amy Chiaro and co-executive produced by Stacy Rader and Laurie Rich.