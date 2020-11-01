Skerrit's Evrgrn Channel Added To Evoca TV Lineup

Evoca said it was adding Evrgrn Channel to its next generation TV service, which uses the new ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard to broadcast programming to subscribers.

Evrgrn is a lifestyle channel focused on the creative and independent spirit of the Northwest. It will launch as a video-on-demand channel and transition to a linear service. It was launched in August by Triple Squirrels, a digital media company founded by actor Tom Skerritt.

“We built Evoca for the more than 50 million U.S. households in mid-sized markets where TV choices are limited and expensive,” said Evoca CEO Todd Achilles. “Our service is an industry-first that combines over-the-air and Internet sources using ATSC 3.0 to always provide the most reliable service and best picture so subscribers can experience as many video games, movies, or video conferences as they want. We’re excited to offer Evrgrn Channel, and help share the world-class creative energy that thrives in the Pacific Northwest.”

Programming on Evrgrn Channel features musicians such as Jimi Hendrix, Macklemore, Kurt Cobain and Pearl Jam, award-winning films and some Skerritt’s own films, including Soda Springs, Redwood Highway and Rock Mountain Fly Highway.

The channel’s theme song is Eddie Vedder’s Tuolumne from the Into the Wild soundtrack album.

Evrgrn’s ethos is to lift people up and not pull them down,” says Evrgrn Chief Creative Officer Tom Skerritt. “We are happy to partner with Evoca to offer our lineup of entertaining, inspiring and thought-provoking stories from Pacific Northwest creators. And, we’re proud to share the artists, musicians, craftspeople and storytellers that make this part of the world so special.”

Edge Network’s Evoca uses the ATSC 3.0 channel to deliver about 45 high quality video and audio channels to subscribers for $50 a month. It launched in Boise in September and plans to roll out to additional markets in 2021.