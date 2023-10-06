60 Years After It Premiered, ‘Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom’ Returns

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild debuts on NBC October 7, 60 years after Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom launched on that network. The new show will tell success stories of wildlife conservation throughout North America, and revisits some of the work that began with original series hosts, Marlin Perkins and Jim Fowler.

Peter Gros and Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant host Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild. It is produced by Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG) and airs in NBC’s Saturday morning “The More You Know” programming block.

The series visits the Pacific Northwest, the Channel Islands, Central Texas and New England, among other locales. The hosts meet up with experts working to protect endangered species on both land and sea, including the manatee, puffin, beaver, bald eagle, hellbender salamander, black-footed ferret and the Devils Hole pupfish.

The season premiere episode will transport viewers to the Mojave Desert to revisit the desert tortoise, which appeared in the original Wild Kingdom in 1964. The next week, the show visits coastal Maine and checks on the puffins there.

Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom premiered in 1963.