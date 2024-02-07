Six Nations Rugby on Peacock, CNBC February 10-11

The Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship continues this weekend, and Peacock streams the matches live, while CNBC has them on delay.

On Saturday, February 10, Scotland and France play in Edinburgh, starting at 9:15 a.m. ET. At 11:45 a.m. it is England versus Wales outside London.

On Sunday, February 11, Ireland plays Italy in Dublin at 10 a.m.

Peacock has all of the above live. Scotland versus France is on CNBC February 11 at 6 a.m. ET, and England against Wales is on at 8 a.m. Ireland versus Italy is on CNBC that day at noon.

The tournament is a round robin featuring England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales. Peacock streams every match live.

Peacock’s premium plan costs $5.99 monthly or $59.99 yearly.

Dan Lyle, former captain of the U.S. team, and Alex Corbisiero, who played for England, are studio hosts. Lyle represented the U.S. 45 times, and also captained the Bath club in the U.K.

The first round, which took place February 2-3, saw Scotland beat Wales 27-26, England top Italy 27-24, and Ireland crush France 38-17.

Ireland won the 2023 Six Nations Championship.

The 2024 Six Nations concludes March 16.