Six Nations Rugby on Peacock, CNBC February 10-11
Scotland hosts France, Ireland hosts Italy, England welcomes Wales
The Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship continues this weekend, and Peacock streams the matches live, while CNBC has them on delay.
On Saturday, February 10, Scotland and France play in Edinburgh, starting at 9:15 a.m. ET. At 11:45 a.m. it is England versus Wales outside London.
On Sunday, February 11, Ireland plays Italy in Dublin at 10 a.m.
Peacock has all of the above live. Scotland versus France is on CNBC February 11 at 6 a.m. ET, and England against Wales is on at 8 a.m. Ireland versus Italy is on CNBC that day at noon.
The tournament is a round robin featuring England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales. Peacock streams every match live.
Peacock’s premium plan costs $5.99 monthly or $59.99 yearly.
Dan Lyle, former captain of the U.S. team, and Alex Corbisiero, who played for England, are studio hosts. Lyle represented the U.S. 45 times, and also captained the Bath club in the U.K.
The first round, which took place February 2-3, saw Scotland beat Wales 27-26, England top Italy 27-24, and Ireland crush France 38-17.
Ireland won the 2023 Six Nations Championship.
The 2024 Six Nations concludes March 16.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.