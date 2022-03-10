Six Nations Rugby Has England-Ireland March 12

Six Nations Rugby action happens on Peacock and CNBC March 11 and 12. The annual tournament features the national teams of England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales.

Wales plays France at 3 p.m. ET Friday, March 11, live in Peacock. CNBC has the match on delay Saturday, March 12 at 10 a.m.

Italy plays Scotland March 12 at 9:15 a.m. ET on Peacock, and CNBC has the game on delay at 12 p.m. England and Ireland face off live March 12 at 11:45 a.m. on Peacock, shown at 2 p.m. on CNBC.

France sits atop the Six Nations table at 3-0. England and Ireland are 2-1 and Scotland and Wales are 1-2. Italy is 0-3.

The studio hosts are Dan Lyle, who was the longtime captain of the U.S. team, and Alex Corbisiero, who played for England.

England has won the Six Nations title 29 times, and Wales has won 28. The championship was the Five Nations, dating back over a century, until Italy was added in 2000. ■