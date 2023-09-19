Singers, Athletes, Actors Ready for ‘Celebrity Name That Tune’ Season 3

(From l..) Lolo Jones, Randy Jackson, Carson Kressley and Jane Krakowski on ‘Celebrity Name That Tune.’

Former Spice Girl Melanie C., former Queer Eye for the Straight Guy star Carson Kressley and '80s pop star Debbie Gibson are among the celebs playing Celebrity Name That Tune, which begins season three on Fox September 19.

Other celeb contestants this season include singers Darren Criss, Jessie James Decker, Lisa Loeb, Ally Brooke, Jesse McCartney, Belinda Carlisle, JoJo Siwa and Taylor Hanson; Olympics stars Lolo Jones, Shawn Johnson East, Misty May-Treanor, MyKayla Skinner and Adam Rippon; former NBA star John Salley; former NFL standouts Rashad Jennings and Todd Gurley; actresses Megan Hilty, Caroline Rhea, Kym Whitley, Rachael Harris, Heather McDonald, Loni Love, Jamie Chung, Cynthia Bailey, Amanda Seales, Kat Graham, Kate Flannery and Rumer Willis; actors Deon Cole, Bryan Greenberg, Kevin Nealon, Corbin Bleu, Jesse Metcalfe and Mario Cantone; TV hosts Ross Matthews, Craig Ferguson and Cameron Mathison; comedians Tig Notaro, Nicole Sullivan, Jeff Ross and Michael Kosta; reality TV star Mary Bonnet; The Bachelor star Colton Underwood; and TV personalities Steve-O and Teddi Mellencamp.

The celebs play for charities.

Jane Krakowski hosts the show and Randy Jackson is the band leader.

Celebrity Name That Tune is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment, Prestige Entertainment and BiggerStage. Sean O’Riordan executive produces for BiggerStage and Shane Byrne is the showrunner.