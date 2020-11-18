Fox’s ‘Name That Tune’ Reboot Begins Jan. 6

Fox premieres its reboot of Name That Tune Wednesday, Jan. 6. Jane Krakowski hosts and Randy Jackson is the band leader. Created by Harry Salter, the game show tests contestants' music knowledge.

“We’re thrilled to bring the iconic musical game show Name That Tune back to television with this updated revival. It’s been beloved the world over for decades and we can’t wait for a new generation of families to get to play along with the classic series at home,” said Rob Wade, president, alternative entertainment & specials, Fox Entertainment. “With the captivating Jane Krakowski as host alongside band leader Randy Jackson the Big Dawg himself, this surely will be a harmonious pairing.”

Krakowski has been on 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Jackson was a judge on American Idol.

A syndicated Name That Tune was in the ‘80s.

Name That Tune is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment, Prestige Entertainment and Eureka Productions. On behalf of Eureka Productions, Chris Culvenor and Paul Franklin are executive producers. Ralph Rubenstein and Noah Rubenstein are also executive producers, along with Janine Cooper, who is showrunner.