Chris Jericho, Tara Lapinski, Jordin Sparks on 'Celebrity Name That Tune'

Celebrity Name That Tune begins on Fox January 11. Chris Jericho, Tara Lapinski and Jordin Sparks are some of the celebs doing battle on the show.

Jane Krakowski and Randy Jackson host. There have been two seasons of Name That Tune on Fox, and this is the first with a celeb cast. Each celeb is playing for a charity they’ve selected.

Wrestler Jericho faces off against Adam Rippon, gold medalist. Singer/YouTuber Todrick Hall competes against basketball legend Sheryl Swoopes. Comedian Craig Ferguson goes against actor Jack McBrayer. Actress Tisha Campbell competes against actress Elizabeth Berkley Lauren. UFC champ Tyron Woodley faces off with former NFL star Tiki Barber.

A couple figure skaters also face off, as Johnny Weir battles Tara Lipinski. A couple American Idol alums do battle when Jordin Sparks competes against Clay Aiken.

Actress Amber Riley goes against actor/author Chris Colfer, both alumni of Glee.

Comedian Andy Richter plays against actress Holly Robinson Peete, and comedian Michael Ian Black goes against actress Melissa Peterman. ■