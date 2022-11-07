Fox Shares Winter Premieres

Fox has revealed its winter premieres, including drama Fantasy Island January 2, competition series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test January 4 and workplace comedy Animal Control February 16.

It will be season two of Fantasy Island.

The Resident starts January 3.

Special Forces sees celebs embark on grueling challenges from the Special Forces selection process. Mel B, Kate Gosselin and Dwight Howard are among the contestants.

Hell’s Kitchen, Welcome to Flatch and Call Me Kat begin their seasons January 5.

Missing persons drama Alert, with Jamie Foxx and John Eisendrath executive producing, debuts January 8.

Celebrity Name That Tune, on January 11, is hosted by Jane Krakowski.

9-1-1: Lone Star, with Rob Lowe and Gina Torres in the cast, starts January 17.

Howard Gordon drama Accused premieres January 22.

Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef begins season two February 12, after the Super Bowl.

Workplace comedy Animal Control, with Joel McHale, premieres February 16. The show is about animal control workers who have the animals figured out, but not so much the people. ■