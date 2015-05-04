‘The Simpsons’ Renewed for Two More Seasons

The Simpsons will keep going for at least two more seasons.

Fox announced Monday afternoon that it has renewed the longrunning cartoon for a 27th and 28th season. The two-season pickup — it is already the longest running scripted show in TV history — will push The Simpsons to 625 episodes all time.

The pickup means the majority of Fox’s Sunday lineup will return for 2015-16; Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Last Man on Earthand Bob’s Burgers have already been renewed and Family Guy is likely to come back for a 14th season.

Fox has also renewed Empire, Gotham, Sleepy Hollow and New Girl. This week, the network will make the final call on others, as well as decide which pilots to pick up for new series. Fox will hold its upfront presentation next Monday afternoon in New York, where it will unveil its fall schedule.

This season, The Simpsons is averaging a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49 and 6 million viewers, steady year-over-year in both measures.