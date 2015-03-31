Fox Renews ‘New Girl’ for Fifth Season

Fox has renewed New Girl for a fifth season, the network said on Tuesday.

The fifth season order will push the Zooey Deschanel starrer past the 100 episode-mark, an important number for a show’s syndication prospects. MTV and TBS had previously acquired cable rights and will being airing old New Girl episodes this fall.

New Girl joins Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Fox comedies slated to return for 2015-16. The fate of Mindy Project remains up in the air. Other series slated to return on Fox next season are dramas Gotham and Empire. Fox will also air its live production of Grease during next season.

“Four seasons in, New Girl continues to be one of the smartest and most relatable comedies on television,” said Fox Entertainment president David Madden. “The writing is razor-sharp, the ensemble is consistently hilarious, and we couldn’t be more proud of Liz, Brett, Dave and the entire New Girl team.”

New Girl’s ratings, though considerably lower than when the show first premiered, held relatively steady with last season.