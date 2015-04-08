‘Last Man on Earth’ Renewed for Second Season

Fox has renewed Last Man on Earth for a second season.

The Will Forte-led comedy had a strong premiere with a 2.4 rating with adults 18-49 on March 1 and has been among the better performers on the network’s “Sunday Funday” comedy block. Fox says the show has been the top new comedy among adults 18-34 and adults 18-49.

Fox has mostly been airing the episodes of Last Man on Earth’s debut season back to back during the 9 p.m. hour, with plans for another double-heaping this Sunday. After a rough fall, the renewal continues Fox’s momentum for the back-half of the 2014-15 season.

Last Man on Earth joins fellow Fox rookies Gotham and Empire in getting second season renewals. New Girl, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Sleepy Hollow have also bagged new seasons.