‘Sleepy Hollow’ Gets Third Season Renewal from Fox

Despite considerably lower ratings for its second season, Sleepy Hollow has landed a third season from Fox.

Clifton Campbell (The Glades, White Collar) will take over as showrunner for the upcoming season. Mark Goffman, who served as showrunner for the first two seasons, recently left for an overall deal with CBS Studios.

The third season will again consist of 18 episodes.

Following a strong debut season, Sleepy Hollow saw its ratings plummet, despite airing behind rookie success Gotham. The sophomore drama returned down 17% to a 2.0 rating with adults 18-49 for its premiere in September and sunk even further, finishing with just a 1.4 rating and less than 5 million viewers for its Feb. 24 finale.