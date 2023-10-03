Simone Aponte Upped to VP, News Director at KTVU San Francisco

Simone Aponte has been named VP and news director at KTVU San Francisco, after she spent two years as assistant news director. She starts immediately at the Fox Television Stations outlet and reports to Mellynda Hartel, senior VP and general manager, KTVU-KCIU. (KCIU is branded on-air as KTVU Plus).

“Simone has been a key contributor to our newsroom’s success for nearly a decade,” Hartel said. “Her strong news judgment and management style will enable KTVU to continue to deliver the high-quality news and information our viewers expect from us each day.”

Aponte succeeds Amber Eikel in running the KTVU newsroom. Eikel was named senior VP and general manager at Fox’s KCPQ-KZJO Seattle.

Aponte joined KTVU in 2014. Before she was assistant news director, she was managing editor and executive producer. She was previously an executive producer at KFMB and KSWB in San Diego.

Aponte started her career at KUSI San Diego.

“I am honored and excited to take the helm of KTVU’s news department, a station with a rich legacy of journalistic excellence in the Bay Area,” Aponte said. “Together with this talented team, I look forward to delivering trusted, impactful news that serves our diverse and vibrant communities.”