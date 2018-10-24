Hartel Named GM of Fox San Francisco

Jack Abernethy announced Mellynda Hartel as VP and GM of Fox duopoly KTVU Fox 2 and KTVU Plus Channel 36 in San Francisco. This will take effect Nov. 1 and Hartel will report directly to Abernethy.

Prior to this position, Hartel served as VP and director of sales for KTVU/KTVU Plus and also spent 11 years as VP and general sales manager for KSAZ and KUTP in Phoenix. She is also a graduate of Bryant University and holds a Bachelor's degree in business communications.

“Mellynda has led a successful ad sales team at FTS for a number of years, most recently at our #1 station in San Francisco," said Abernethy. " Her unique understanding of the market, coupled with her local news sense and results-driven attitude, make her the natural choice to lead our San Francisco duopoly.”

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the FOX duopoly stations KTVU/KTVU + in San Francisco and excited to continue to build on their success.” said Hartel.