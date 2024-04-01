Shuneca Harrington Named VP/GM at WRLH Richmond

Shuneca Harrington has been named VP and general manager of WRLH Richmond. She had been director of sales at WRAL-WRAZ Raleigh. She started her career as an account executive at WLFL Raleigh, part of Sinclair.

“We are thrilled Shuneca is returning to Sinclair to oversee WRLH in Richmond,” said Rob Weisbord, Sinclair chief operating officer and president of local media. “She is a data-focused, creative leader with proven success in revenue driving and performance management, and we look forward to building on our momentum in the market under her leadership.”

Harrington succeeds Jennifer Hansen atop WRLH. Hansen was named VP/GM at WBMA-WABM-WTTO Birmingham.

Harrington has also been general sales manager at WRBL Columbus, Georgia, local sales manager at WAVY-WVBT Portsmouth, Virginia, and national and local sales manager and digital sales manager at WNCN Raleigh, North Carolina.

“Rejoining the Sinclair family and leading the already successful team at WRLH is a full-circle moment,” she said. “I am thrilled to return to Virginia to serve our viewers, advertisers and partners in the Richmond community.”

WRLH is the Fox affiliate in DMA No. 56.