Jennifer Hansen Named VP/General Manager of WBMA-WABM-WTTO Birmingham

Jennifer Hansen has been named VP and general manager of WBMA-WABM-WTTO Birmingham, Alabama. She comes from Richmond, Virginia, where she was VP/general manager of WRLH.

All of the above are part of Sinclair.

Hansen succeeds Eric Land, who has retired. ABC station WBMA goes by 33/40. WABM is affiliated with MyNetworkTV and WTTO with The CW.

Birmingham is DMA No. 45.

“With her proven record of strong leadership, we’re thrilled Jennifer is now overseeing the stations’ linear and digital assets in Birmingham, as we continue to deliver compelling content, engage our audiences, and drive success across all platforms,” Rob Weisbord, Sinclair chief operating officer and president of local media, said. “Jennifer’s expertise will be a valuable addition to the market.”

Hansen spent five years atop WRLH. Before her work in local TV, Hansen had a long career in radio. She led the local Radio Disney business while spending 14 years at The Walt Disney Co. She has had leadership roles at iHeartMedia and Cumulus Broadcasting.

“I am excited to be back in Alabama and thrilled to be a part of WBMA, the weather authority in the region and the new home of SEC football in Central Alabama,” Hansen said. “I look forward to leading all of our businesses, continuing to be an important resource for our audiences and community, and providing innovative solutions to our partners across all our platforms.”

Hansen was on the board of the Virginia Association of Broadcasters. She holds an MBA from MIT and got her bachelor’s at Baldwin-Wallace College in Ohio.

She wrote the book Management Musings from an "Accidental Sabbatical:" Thoughts of Work, Life, Home … and Dogs.