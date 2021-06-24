Showtime Orders Season Three of ‘Couples Therapy’

Showtime has picked up an extended third season of docuseries Couples Therapy. The season will premiere in 2022 and will be split into two parts. Couples Therapy offers a look at psychologist Dr. Orna Guralnik and the couples that visit her for therapy.

Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg and Eli Despres created the show, which “unlocks the hidden world of other people’s relationships by bringing viewers into the visceral experience of real-life therapy sessions,” according to Showtime. “Dr. Guralnik deftly guides couples through honest confrontation, revealing the struggles – and extraordinary breakthroughs – typically unseen by anyone outside the room.”

Season two wrapped last month.

“I believe what draws people to Couples Therapy are the raw, transformative journeys couples go through in treatment and the chance to witness the fascinating ways the unconscious reveals itself, all usually hidden behind closed doors,” said Dr. Guralnik. “Every session underscores the extraordinary human capacity to work through the most challenging problems through empathy and love.”

Couples Therapy is produced by Edgeline Films. Kriegman, Steinberg and Despres are the executive producers.

“We are in awe of the bravery of these couples and deeply grateful for the continued opportunity to capture and share their struggles with the world,” said the creators. “The therapeutic work is not just gripping — it is also a profound reminder of the power of reconciliation and the worthiness of striving to better love one another.”