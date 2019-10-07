Showtime Picks Up Second Season of ‘Couples Therapy’

Showtime has ordered season two of docu-series Couples Therapy, from Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg and Eli Despres. The second season will also feature therapist Dr. Orna Guralnik.

The series looks into relationships. “Far from reality-show caricatures, this is true documentary filmmaking that brings viewers into the authentic and visceral experience of weekly therapy with four couples,” said Showtime. “Dr. Guralnik deftly guides the couples through the minefield of honest confrontation with each other and with themselves, revealing the real-life struggles – and extraordinary breakthroughs – typically hidden behind closed doors.”

Related: Showtime Orders New Season of 'Vice'

The show premiered Sept. 6.

Couples Therapy is produced by Edgeline Films. Kriegman, Steinberg and Despres serve as executive producers and directors.