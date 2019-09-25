Showtime Orders New Season of ‘Vice’

Showtime has acquired the rights to weekly newsmag Vice, the network ordering a 13-episode season. It will premiere in spring 2020.

HBO canceled Vice in 2018. HBO also canceled daily Vice News Tonight over the summer.

“Featuring a diverse group of award-winning journalists with a boundless passion and determination to inform, Vice has redefined documentary filmmaking with acclaimed reports on a range of international issues affecting young people today,” said Showtime.

Showtime said the series was “created to engage and occasionally enrage.”

“As so much of television news has moved in a direction of partisan coverage and talking heads, the team behind Vice continues to delve deep into the global issues, conflicts and newsmakers affecting our everyday lives,” said Vinnie Malhotra, executive VP, nonfiction programming, Showtime. “They also do it with an incredibly diverse cadre of journalists – both in front of and behind the camera. Their dogged pursuit of award-winning journalism, is matched by stellar filmmaking and craft in this weekly documentary series. We’re honored and excited to partner with them moving forward.”

Nancy Dubuc is CEO of Vice Media. “Our team of award-winning reporters, producers and editors have set the tone for gold-standard longform international reporting and we can’t wait to bring those stories to Showtime, who share our passion for quality storytelling, differentiated and important journalism, and distinctive voices that capture the critical issues facing our world today,” she said.