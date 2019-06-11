HBO Cancels ‘Vice News Tonight’

HBO has canceled the Vice News Tonight series. As the name suggests, the 30-minute program was a daily one. It premiered in 2016 and will end in September.

Prior to Vice News Tonight, HBO and Vice Media partnered on weekly newsmag Vice, which was cancelled last year. The cancellation of Vice News Tonight ends the seven-year partnership between Vice Media and HBO.

Vice News Tonight averaged a little more than 550,000 daily viewers, according to the New York Times.

Nancy Dubuc is CEO of Vice Media, joining the company from A+E Networks in May 2018.

Vice Media is at work on a news program for Hulu, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jesse Angelo, former publisher of the New York Post, joins Vice Media as president of global news and entertainment. Josh Tyrangiel, Vice Media news chief, is departing.