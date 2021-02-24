Showtime Sets Return Dates for 'City on the Hill,' 'Couples Therapy'

Showtime has set a March 28 date for the return of crime drama series City On A Hill and an April 18 premiere date for the second season of Couples Therapy.

City On a Hill will return for its sophomore campaign with stars Kevin Bacon, reprising his role irreverent FBI agent Jackie Rohr, and Aldis Hodge -- portraying assistant district attorney Decourcy Ward. The two will continue to butt heads in the second season, which centers on a federal housing project in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston, said the network.

Couples Therapy returns for its second season with Dr. Orna Guralnik continuing to serve as a therapist to struggling couples. The nine-episode season will provide viewers with an authentic and visceral look at her weekly therapy sessions.

Showtime will air back to back episodes of Couple's Therapy leading up to the finale on May 16, said the network.

