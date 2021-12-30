Showtime Offers Three Episodes of ‘Ray Donovan’ For Free

Showtime will offer the first three episodes of drama Ray Donovan for free sampling throughout the month of January. The episodes will be on YouTube, Sho.com, Showtime.com and on partner platforms, such as a cable provider’s on-demand offerings.

Ray Donovan: The Movie premieres on Showtime January 14.

Liev Schrieber, who played Donovan across seven seasons on Showtime, stars in the movie. Schreiber also co-wrote the script with series showrunner David Hollander, who directed the film.

The Movie picks up where season seven left off, with Mickey on the run and Ray determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage. It also weaves the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey's origin story from 30 years ago.

Ray Donovan amassed 82 episodes from 2013 to 2020.

Series cast members reprising their roles in the film include Eddie Marsan as Ray’s brother, Terry; Dash Mihok as Ray’s brother, Bunchy; Pooch Hall as the Donovans’ half-brother, Daryll; Kerris Dorsey as Ray’s daughter, Bridget; Katherine Moennig as Lena; Kerry Condon as Molly Sullivan; and Jon Voight as Mickey Donovan. ■