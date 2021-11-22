'Ray Donovan: The Movie' on Showtime Jan. 14

Ray Donovan: The Movie premieres Friday, Jan. 14 on Showtime. Liev Schreiber stars and co-wrote the script with David Hollander, Ray Donovan showrunner and director of the film.

Showtime shared the movie trailer.

Ray Donovan ran for seven seasons on Showtime, amassing 82 episodes before it wrapped in 2020.

“The new film picks up where season seven left off, with Mickey in the wind and Ray determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage,” said Showtime. “It will also weave together the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey's origin story from 30 years ago.”

Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok, Pooch Hall, Kerris Dorsey, Katherine Moennig, Kerry Condon and Jon Voight are in the cast.

The film is executive produced by David Hollander, Liev Schreiber, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff and Lou Fusaro.

After the premiere, Showtime will air the movie Jan. 15 and 16.