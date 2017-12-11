Netflix Has Two Up For Best Drama Golden Globes

Netflix’s The Crown and Stranger Things, HBO’s Game of Thrones, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and NBC’s This Is Us are up for best drama at the Golden Globes next month.

The Crown, Stranger Things, This Is Us and The Handmaid’s Tale were all up for top drama at the Emmys in September, with Handmaid’s Tale winning.

The Crown took best drama at the Globes last year, beating out Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, This Is Us and Westworld.

HBO picked up 12 nominations, Netflix 9, FX 8, NBC and Showtime 5, and ABC, Amazon, Hulu and USA Network 3. HBO was nominated 14 times last year but did not win.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association gives out the Globes Jan. 7. NBC will air the event.

Best performance by an actress in a drama is between Caitriona Balfe of Outlander, Claire Foy of The Crown, Maggie Gyllenhaal of The Deuce, Katherine Langford of 13 Reasons Why and Elisabeth Moss of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Best drama actor is between Jason Bateman of Ozark, Sterling K. Brown of This Is Us, Freddie Highmore of The Good Doctor, Bob Odenkirk of Better Call Saul and Liev Schrieber of Ray Donovan.

Best musical or comedy is between Black-ish on ABC, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon, Master of None on Netflix, SMILF on Showtime and Will & Grace on NBC.

Last year’s best TV comedy went to FX’s Atlanta.

Best performance by an actress in a musical or comedy is between Pamela Adlon of Better Things, Alison Brie of Glow, Rachel Brosnahan of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Issa Rae of Insecure and Frankie Shaw of SMILF.

Best actor in a musical or comedy is between Anthony Anderson of Black-ish, Aziz Ansari of Master of None, Kevin Bacon of I Love Dick, William H. Macy of Shameless and Eric McCormack of Will & Grace.

HBO’s Big Little Lies had 6 nominations and FX’s Feud: Bette and Joan had 4. Both are up for best limited series, along with Fargo, The Sinner and Top of the Lake: China Girl.



