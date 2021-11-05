Showtime Makes 'Yellowjackets' Pilot Available for Non-Subscribers

Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa and Samantha Hanratty as Teen Misty in 'Yellowjackets'.

Showtime has put the pilot of survival drama Yellowjackets on YouTube, Sho.com and Showtime.com, and on the on-demand platforms of various distribution partners. The hour-long episode is available for subscribers and non-subscribers alike, before its linear premiere Sunday, Nov. 14.

Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress are in the cast.

Showtime said the series, about a high school girls soccer team that has a plane crash deep in the remote wilderness, is “equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama.”

Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson created the show and executive produce.

“The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over,” according to Showtime.

Produced for Showtime by studio Entertainment One (eOne), Jonathan Lisco executive produces with Lyle and Nickerson. Karyn Kusama executive produces and directed the pilot. Drew Comins of Creative Engine is also an exec producer.

Showtime often makes the pilot of a new show available for all to sample.