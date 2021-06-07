ShortsTV Teams With SeriesFest To Present ‘Best of SeriesFest’

The short film 'Eat the Rich' will be part of 'Best of SeriesFest' on ShortsTV

ShortsTV, a worldwide channel dedicated to short films, said it made a deal with SeriesFest to present “Best of SeriesFest,” which will curate five award-winning pilots.

“Best of SeriesFest'' will air June 24 to July 11 on ShortsTV’s networks and coincide with SeriesFest season seven.

The event is part of a three-year licensing agreement between ShortTV and SeriesFest.

“ShortsTV’s platform for short-form creators and filmmakers is ground-zero in the gold rush for new creative storytelling ideas, and our partnership with SeriesFest will highlight some of the best emerging talent in episodic storytelling,” said ShortsTV founder and CEO Carter Pilcher. “We’re thrilled to join with SeriesFest to give these amazing new stories a chance to be seen globally as the first step on their exciting journey.”

Also Read: ShortsTV Plans 2021 Worldwide Film Festival

The films featured during Best of SeriesFest are Super, an American film about a junior high school student with super powers; Eat The Rich, a British film about a bike courier turned Robin Hood; Beast, an American mystery-drama about the disappearance of a fisherman; Currency, about a collapse of the U.S. banking system and Farr, an Irish film about a young police officer.

SeriesFest is a non-profit organization that provides year-round opportunities for creators and industry professionals to connect, collaborate, and share stories. Each June, SeriesFest culminates in a Denver-based festival and marketplace.

Also Read: Shorts International Names Allen President of ShortsTV

“We're excited to partner with ShortsTV to give our amazing creatives another opportunity to show their work to a global audience," added SeriesFest co-founder and CEO Randi Kleiner. "These pilots show the breadth of creativity and stories we present at SeriesFest. And for those who want to see more innovative content, they can attend this year's virtual festival happening at the same time."

ShortsTV is available in over 100 million homes across the U.S., India, Latin America, Europe and more. It is available across the U.S. on DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse, AT&T TV, AT&T TV Now, Frontier Communications, Google Fiber and Hotwire.