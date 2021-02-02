ShortsTV Plans 2021 Worldwide Film Festival

ShortsTV said it will host the 2021 ShortsTV Worldwide Film Festival and awards show in December and air the winning films on its channels globally later that month.

The call for submissions in the U.S., Latin America, India and Europe is open now through March 31.

“Launching a worldwide short film competition has long been a goal of ours here at ShortsTV. We’ve built the ShortsTV Worldwide Film Festival just like a global sports match or the Eurovision Song Contest, starting with regional competitions across four regions and building to a final round where the best shorts from around the globe compete head-to-head,” said ShortsTV CEO and founder Carter Pilcher.

“We’ve had great success with our individual regional film festivals and pitch competitions within the past two decades, but the ShortsTV Worldwide Film Festival gives us a focal point to honor and promote the amazing artistic work being done in shorts,” Pilcher said. “Short films continue to be the development lab for the world’s most highly-awarded feature filmmakers, many of whom have made more short films than feature films and we expect this film festival will be a platform for launching the careers of many of the world’s future greats in cinema.”