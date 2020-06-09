Shorts International Names Allen President of ShortsTV

Shorts International has named Jeff Allen president of ShortsTV, a channel dedicated to short-form video in the U.S., and TVCortos in Latin America.

Allen, most recently VP of operations at Hallmark Labs, the subsidiary of Hallmark Cards that enables digital, direct-to-consumer businesses including Hallmark Movies Now, will oversee and manage content acquisition, programming, sales and marketing for all of Shorts International’s U.S. and Latin American operations.

(Image credit: ShortsTV)

“As Shorts International continues to evolve and grow globally, I couldn’t think of a better fit than Jeff to spearhead the ShortsTV and TVCortos efforts,” said Shorts International chief executive Carter Pilcher. “Jeff brings a vast amount of experience across many industry verticals, from both an operational and creative standpoint, and will play a critical role on our team.”

Allen will be based in Los Angeles and report to Pilcher.

“I’ve been a longtime fan of ShortsTV and I am very passionate about our product and mission," said Allen. "It’s impressive what the team has already accomplished over the last couple of decades to secure a global foothold in the short form entertainment category. I am grateful for the opportunity to join the ranks and leverage my experience in the industry to contribute to growth in the U.S. and Latin America. We’re seeing a significant rise in short form consumption globally and I’m thrilled to join the team during such an exciting time in this space.”

ShortsTV has the largest catalog of quality short form video entertainment, including award-winning and star-studded live action, animated and documentary shorts from filmmakers around the globe. Distributed globally, the channel is available in 100 million homes across the U.S., India, Latin America, the Netherlands, Belgium and Eastern Europe. It is available in the U.S. on DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse, AT&T TV, AT&T TV Now, Frontier Communications, Google Fiber, and Hotwire.