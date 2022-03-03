Shoppable CTV Campaign Drives 150,000 to Neiman-Marcus Site

Ad campaign used a QR code to drive viewers to the store's website

A shoppable connected TV campaign enabled by MadHive for CBD skincare brand Cannaluxe and Nieman-Marcus drove more than 150,000 shoppers to NiemanMarcus.com, MadHive said.

The campaign used QR code technology from Flowode to drive viewers to the website. Ads ran in local breaks on Fox, ESPN, FX, AMC, Bravo, The CW, Food Network and HGTV and generated a 95% video competition rate and a 4% clickthrough rate. MadHave said that’s nearly 400% higher than the average clickthrough rate in Facebook.

“CTV enables brands to leverage the targeting capabilities of digital with the high impact TV environment,” said Adam Helfgott, CEO at MadHive, whose infrastructure-as-a-service offering powers omnichannel efforts for major broadcasters, brands and agencies. “And at a time when 70% of consumers use smartphones while watching TV, QR code-enabled creative can turn CTV into a full-funnel marketing tool for advertisers.”

The campaign used Audience Forecaster tool to optimize household ad exposure and target households local to the twenty one Neiman Marcus stores carrying Cannalux. MadHive also partnered with Fyllo, leveraging its privacy-compliant cannabis and CBD purchase data to enrich MadHive’s local geo-targeting generating foot traffic in addition to online shopping.

“As social saturation sets in, DTC brands are migrating to emerging channels to not only find new customers, but understand and prove out ROI,” said Brad Tipper, brand founder at Cannaluxe. “This campaign shows the capabilities of CTV, successfully allowing us to drive new customer awareness, acquisition and sales."■