Sheryl Crow Documentary on Showtime May 6

Showtime debuts documentary Sheryl, about pop singer Sheryl Crow, May 6. Amy Scott directs the film, which Showtime calls “an intimate story of song and sacrifice.”

Keith Richards, Laura Dern, Joe Walsh, Emmylou Harris and Brandi Carlile are among those offering their viewpoints on Crow.

Crow got her start as a backup singer for Michael Jackson. Her hit songs include “Leaving Las Vegas,” “If It Makes You Happy” and “All I Wanna Do.”

Scott “navigates Crow’s seminal yet hard-fought musical career battling sexism, depression, perfectionism, cancer, and the price of fame–before harnessing the power of her gift,” said Showtime.

Sheryl is produced by Brian Morrow and Jonathan Lynch for Shark Pig, Van Toffler for Gunpowder & Sky, and Scooter Weintraub. Executive producers are Floris Bauer, Barry Barclay, David Gale and Vinnie Malhotra.

UMe/Big Machine Records releases an album called Sheryl: Music From The Feature Documentary the same day the film premieres.

Showtime’s music documentaries include films about Amy Winehouse, Rick James, Sinead O’Connor and Whitney Houston. ■