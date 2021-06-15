Showtime To Offer Rick James Documentary

Showtime later this year will distribute a documentary feature chronicling the life and career of R&B/funk singer Rick James, the network said Tuesday.

Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James, will take an intimate look at the popular singer’s dramatic rise and fall through rare footage of James’ live shows, never-before-seen home video and interviews, said the network. The documentary will debut at the Tribeca Festival tonight as part of the festival’s Juneteenth programming slate before airing on Showtime later this year.

Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James is directed by Sacha Jenkins, who also serves as executive producer along with Peter Bittenbender, Douglas Banker and Ty James.

“This film is yet another striking work from Sacha, as he continues to document and contextualize the most iconic figures and events that have shaped the contemporary Black experience in America,” said Showtime Networks EVP, Non-Fiction Programming Vinnie Malhotra in a statement. “In this case, he’s really gone deep to illuminate the artist beyond the headlines and show the musically groundbreaking path of Rick James, without shying away from the painful and difficult demons he battled throughout.”