Showtime’s ‘Billions’ Returns in September

Showtime has set a Sept. 5 return date for the second half of season five of its drama series Billions, the network said Thursday.

The series, starring Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis, will return with five new episodes, according to the network. Billions has already been renewed for a sixth season.

According to Showtime, the second half of season five launches as the presence of powerful billionaire Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) sends ripples through Axe Capital and gives Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) a potential new weapon in his fight against Bobby Axelrod (Lewis). Alliances form, get ripped apart and form anew, and everyone from Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) to Wendy (Maggie Siff) gets roped into the conflict, which comes very close to destroying all they hold dear.

Also Read: Showtime Hoping to Expand Boxing Fan Base with a Pair of Paul PPV Events

Also starring in the series are David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin and Jeffrey DeMunn.

Billions is created and executive produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien.