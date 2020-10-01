Showtime Orders Season Six of ‘Billions’

Showtime has picked up a sixth season of drama Billions. Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis star.

Season five will have five episodes in 2021, the premiere pushed from spring 2020.

It will feature Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) having their vicious rivalry reignited, while new enemies rise and take aim. Social impact pioneer Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) poses a threat to Axe’s dominance, and Chuck feuds with a formidable district attorney (Roma Maffia). Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon) is forced back to Axe Capital, where Taylor must fight to protect their employees and their assets. Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff) reevaluates her loyalties and forges new alliances that put her at odds with both Chuck and Axe.

Corey Stoll is a guest star in season five, and will be a series regular in season six.

Julianna Margulies is a guest star in season five. Billions also stars David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin and Jeffrey DeMunn.

Billions is created and executive produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien. The series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin.