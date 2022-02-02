Sinead O’Connor Documentary Lands at Showtime

Showtime has acquired the Sinéad O’Connor documentary Nothing Compares. Kathryn Ferguson is the director.

Singer O’Connor was born in Dublin in 1966. Her debut album was “The Lion and the Cobra” and she had a hit with Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” in 1990. O’Connor tore a picture of Pope John Paul II on Saturday Night Live in 1992.

The film “charts Sinéad OʼConnorʼs phenomenal rise to worldwide fame and examines how she used her voice at the height of her stardom before her iconoclastic personality led to her exile from the pop mainstream,” said Showtime. “Focusing on Sinéad’s prophetic words and deeds from 1987 to 1993, the film presents an authored, richly cinematic portrait of this fearless trailblazer through a contemporary feminist lens.”

Nothing Compares showed at the Sundance Film Festival last week. Showtime is planning a theatrical release later this year in the U.S., UK and Ireland ahead of the network premiere.

O’Connor is interviewed in the film, which includes concert performances, music videos and previously unseen footage.

“When we began making this documentary four years ago, a key objective was that we would one day be able to share the film with audiences around the world, and to celebrate Sinéad’s music and artistry with fans both old and new,” said Ferguson. “We’re delighted to be partnering with Showtime to achieve that.”

Showtime’s music documentaries include Wu Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men, David Bowie: Finding Fame, the Amy Winehouse feature Amy and The Go-Go’s.

Nothing Compares is produced by Eleanor Emptage and Michael Mallie for Tara Films (UK) and Ard Mhacha Productions (Ireland), and presented by Field of Vision. Executive producers are Charlotte Cook, Lesley McKimm, Lucy Pullin, John Reynolds and Lisa Marie Russo. ■