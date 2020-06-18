Showtime Premieres ‘The Go-Go’s’ August 1

Showtime debuts the rock documentary The Go-Go’s, about the ‘80s all-female rock band, August 1. Alison Ellwood directs. According to Showtime, “The band granted full access for this textured biography featuring candid interviews and archival footage to tell the real story of their meteoric rise to fame and the journeys, triumphs, laughter and struggles along the way.”

Born out of the Los Angeles punk scene before shifting to a broader pop sound, the Go-Gos were Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Gina Schock, Kathy Valentine and Jane Wiedlin. Their 1981 debut album was “Beauty and the Beat.”

Ellwood directed History of the Eagles and American Jihad.

David Blackman and Daniel Inkeles are executive producers. The Go-Go’s is produced by Polygram, Universal Music Publishing Group, Fine Point Films and Fadoo Productions.

Showtime’s rock documentaries include David Bowie Finding Fame, Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know and Lynyrd Skynyrd: If I Leave Here Tomorrow.