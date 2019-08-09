David Bowie Documentary on Showtime Aug. 9

David Bowie: Finding Fame, a documentary about the theatrical rock star, debuts on Showtime Aug. 9. The movie is about “the formative years of Bowie that led to him becoming a global icon,” said Showtime.

The glam-rock icon died in January 2016.

The film, directed by Francis Whately, looks into his career in the late ‘60s and on to the onstage death of his alter ego, Ziggy Stardust, in 1973. It shows how many of the ideas that originated during these early years and features never seen before archive interviews with some of Bowie's earliest collaborators,” said Showtime.

The London-born Bowie’s albums include The Man Who Sold the World, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars and Let’s Dance.

Showtime’s music documentaries include Lynyrd Skynyrd: If I Leave Here Tomorrow, Jeff Beck: Still on the Run,Rick Rubin-centered Shangri-La and Whitney. “Can I Be Me.”